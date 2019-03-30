Politics Supreme Court Upholds Declaration Of Donald Duke As SDP Presidential Candidate – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The Supreme Court in Abuja on Friday upheld the Court of Appeal judgment declaring Donald Duke, as the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) presidential candidate.

The judgment was delivered by the Supreme Court presided over by Justices Ejembi Eko, Kudirat Kekere, Amiru Sanusi, Paul Galumje and Uwani Aji.The …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Uft1vV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top