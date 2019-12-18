The Supreme Court today Wednesday December 18th, affirmed the election of Nasir El-Rufai as Kaduna State governor. In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, the apex court ruled that the appeal filed by Mr Isa Ashiru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging El-Rufai’s election is lacking in
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2M6KHVe
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2M6KHVe
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]