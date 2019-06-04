A trial magistrate of Otuke was on Thursday left speechless when a suspect appeared in court wearing his stolen clothes.
The magistrate was prompted to adjourn hearing all the cases for one week to recover from the shock, a police officer, who attended the dramatic court session, …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – http://bit.ly/2Wc2o86
Get more World News
The magistrate was prompted to adjourn hearing all the cases for one week to recover from the shock, a police officer, who attended the dramatic court session, …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – http://bit.ly/2Wc2o86
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]