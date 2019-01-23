Metro Suspect reveals what he did to stolen pants – Laila’s Blog

#1
A 23-year-old suspect, Opeyemi Adeleke, has revealed what he did to stolen pants to a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state.

Opeyemi Adeleke admitted to stealing the pants but claimed that he returned them after about five minutes, because his conscience did not …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FJnTt5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top