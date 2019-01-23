A 23-year-old suspect, Opeyemi Adeleke, has revealed what he did to stolen pants to a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state.
Opeyemi Adeleke admitted to stealing the pants but claimed that he returned them after about five minutes, because his conscience did not …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FJnTt5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Opeyemi Adeleke admitted to stealing the pants but claimed that he returned them after about five minutes, because his conscience did not …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FJnTt5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]