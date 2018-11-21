Metro Suspected Cultists Gouge Out 7-Year-Old Boy’s Eyes – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Some unidentified gunmen, suspected to be cultists, gouged out the eyes of a seven-year-old boy, Monday Ajeh, during an invasion of Agaza village in the Keana Local Government Area ofNasarawa State.

Narrating his son’s predicament on Tuesday, the 47-year-old father of the victim, Mr Agadi …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Dzfh6k

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top