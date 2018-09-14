The family of Gabriel Mmadu of Umunebo village, Ogbunka in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state is still counting its losses following their recent gruesome and near-death experience in the hands of kidnappers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.Orient Weekend gathered that Mr. Mmadu, his wife and daughter, accompanied by his kinsman were, were ambushed by armed assailants at Amoji-Nike community in Enugu state when the family went to survey a parcel of land donated to the daughter as her wedding gift by the father.