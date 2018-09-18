Syria accidentally shot down a Russian military aircraft, killing all 15 crew members, when its air defences swung into action against an Israeli missile strike, Russian and Israeli forces said Tuesday.
The incident late Monday was the most deadly known case of friendly fire between Syria and its …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OE667y
Get more World News
The incident late Monday was the most deadly known case of friendly fire between Syria and its …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OE667y
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]