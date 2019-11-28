Sports Tammy Abraham Rushed To Hospital After Damaging His Stomach Against Valencia – Nairaland

#1
Tammy Abraham was taken straight to hospital on Wednesday night after damaging his stomach during Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Valencia.

The England striker landed awkwardly on Ezequiel Garay at the end of the first half and was in obvious pain as he limped off the pitch.....

tamy.JPG

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Dqat1L

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top