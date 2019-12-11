Sports Tammy Abraham Scores As Chelsea Secures Round Of 16 Spot – Information Nigeria

#1
Chelsea survived a late scare to move into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Lille at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham Frank Lampard’s side were in complete control for the most part and set up the victory they required with first-half goals from Tammy Abraham …

tammy.JPG

read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2sja3bu

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top