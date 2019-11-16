Entertainment Taylor Swift’s former record company denies she’s been banned from singing her own songs – Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Taylor Swift’s former record company has hit back at the singer for making ‘false’ claims that the label banned her from singing her own songs on television.

In a Friday morning statement, Big Machine Label Group also alleged that Swift owes ‘millions of dollars’ to their label …

taylow.JPG

via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qVMm8o

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top