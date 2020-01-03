Sports Team Delta hits camp for 2020 Sports Festival – The Guardian Nigeria News

Defending champion of the National Sports Festival, Team Delta, will hit camp next week to commence intensive training for the 20th edition of the fiesta tagged Edo 2020. Since the return to democracy in 1999, Team Delta has dominated the NSF, winning six times in eight appearances....

