Google's top brass has never tried to hide its willingness to work with the military, just not on weapons.
The meeting was an effort to try to save Google's chances of inking contracts that don't violate its AI principles. Google CEO Sundar …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2PeLYZR
Get more World News
The meeting was an effort to try to save Google's chances of inking contracts that don't violate its AI principles. Google CEO Sundar …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2PeLYZR
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]