It's not clear when the photo was taken, but earlier on Wednesday, a bombshell report detailed Facebook's response to its year of crises.
Kanye West tweeted a photo on Wednesday night that appears to show him singing karaoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2PW7wOC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Kanye West tweeted a photo on Wednesday night that appears to show him singing karaoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2PW7wOC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[10]