World Tech: The death toll from California’s fires has risen to 59, with thousands of homes destroyed in Malibu and Northern California – pulse.ng

#1
Dangerous wildfires are raging in California. The Camp Fire charred 130,000 acres and the Woolsey Fire scorched 97,600.

The death toll from the California wildfires had risen to 59. On Wednesday, eight more bodies were recovered. The Camp Fire in northern California …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2K3xYAb

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top