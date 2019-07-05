Tope ‘Teddy A’ Adenibuyan and Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi, two former housemates of the 2018 season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television show, have kick-started their matrimonial journey with a traditional wedding on Saturday.
It is believed that the reality TV stars are currently observing the union in a spectacular ceremony at Ibese, Ilaro in Ogun state.
Photos and videos have since flooded the internet while fans have continued to send their congratulatory messages with the hashtag #BamTeddy2019.
