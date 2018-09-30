Violent clashes erupted during a local bye-election in Sierra Leone leaving a teenager dead and prompting the cancellation of the ballot, police and election officials said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday at a polling station in a school in the northern Kambia district, where a ballot …
