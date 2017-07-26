A 14-year old girl in from Lifari Village in the Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger state has been arrested for allegedly killing her 40-year-old husband, Isiaka Usman. Speaking to PUNCH on how her husband died, the teenager said that her late husband failed to provide for her for two days. “And when I confronted him, he slapped me and out of anger, I hit him on the forehead with a pestle and he collapsed and died,” she explained. “My husband had the habit of not giving us money for food and each time we (the wives) confront him, he would tell us to go to our parents’ home and eat. He never cared about us; he beat us every time we demanded money for food.'' “My mate was not around; it was only me and my late husband that were in the house at the time of the incident. I picked a pestle and hit him, he fell on the ground and I ran to my mother’s house at Kahigu Village in Mashegu council.'' “I am sorry for what happened, it is the devil’s work and I pray my parents will forgive me; I never knew that he would die, I regretted all my actions,” she stated. Nigeri Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, explained that the victim died at Mashegu Hospital where he was taken for treatment.He said the teenager would be prosecuted as a juvenile offender.