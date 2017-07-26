Submit Post Advertise

Metro Teenage Bride Allegedly Murders 40-Year Old Husband In Niger State

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Jul 26, 2017 at 8:13 AM. Views count: 78

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    A 14-year old girl in from Lifari Village in the Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger state has been arrested for allegedly killing her 40-year-old husband, Isiaka Usman.

    child bride.png

    Speaking to PUNCH on how her husband died, the teenager said that her late husband failed to provide for her for two days.

    “And when I confronted him, he slapped me and out of anger, I hit him on the forehead with a pestle and he collapsed and died,” she explained.

    “My husband had the habit of not giving us money for food and each time we (the wives) confront him, he would tell us to go to our parents’ home and eat. He never cared about us; he beat us every time we demanded money for food.''

    “My mate was not around; it was only me and my late husband that were in the house at the time of the incident. I picked a pestle and hit him, he fell on the ground and I ran to my mother’s house at Kahigu Village in Mashegu council.''

    “I am sorry for what happened, it is the devil’s work and I pray my parents will forgive me; I never knew that he would die, I regretted all my actions,” she stated.

    Nigeri Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, explained that the victim died at Mashegu Hospital where he was taken for treatment.He said the teenager would be prosecuted as a juvenile offender.
     
    Jules, Jul 26, 2017 at 8:13 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Don't know if anyone can help me reach this poor girl. Would like to donate to her legal team and help her go back to school. The 40-year old idiot who married her deserved to die
     
    Jules, Jul 26, 2017 at 8:16 AM
    #2