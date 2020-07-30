Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Tension in Benue villages over Gana’s killing – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Tension in Benue villages over Gana’s killing - New Telegraph

Ortom beefs up security He was killed during encounter -DHQ Tension yesterday enveloped communities in Benue State especially at Gbise in Katsina-Ala over the killing of wanted notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana. Gana, who was killed by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[94]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top