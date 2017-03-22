Suspected Isaba militants from Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State in the early hours of today attacked and shot dead an Aladja community farmer, Mr. Kingsley Paya and carted away his corpse in Udu Local Government Area. It was gathered that the armed Isaba militants led by Ebikoro and Ebiko, Operators of NUPENG Camp at Bernertt Island stormed Aladja very early in the morning, shooting sporadically into the air at a distance away from a military post. They attacked everyone on sight and in the process, shot the farmer dead and carted away his corpse as they sang war songs in jubilation. The attack which lasted several minutes is coming at a time when the Delta State Government is still trying to broker a truce between Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh and Isaba communities over a disputed land. President of Aladja Community Council, Mr. Elias Dogene confirmed the incident to Daily Post, noting that Aladja Community is yet to lodge a formal complaint at the Ovwian/ Aladja police station. Dogene claimed that,” One person was shot dead by armed Isaba youths and his corpse is yet to be found. That is what I can confirm to you now. It happened early this morning. We are yet to lodge complaint at the police station and we have called the DPO to inform him.” Dogene also stated that Aladja community will not stage reprisal attacks but noted that the community will continue to defend itself from other attacks by their neighbours.