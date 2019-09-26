Metro Siblings shot dead in fresh Boko Haram attack at Chibok - The Cable

Two students of the same parents were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Payasatan Bilaburdar village Gatamarwa ward in Chibok local government area of Borno state.

Residents told TheCable that Joel Fali, 16 years, and Kwakwi Fali, 14 years, were the siblings who lost their lives in the attack.

Yusuf Yakubu, a 35 year old farmer, was also killed. The insurgents, one of the residents said, came into the village around 8:30pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and burning houses.

“Everybody started running for their lives when our village came under attack Friday night,” he said.





