Residents told TheCable that Joel Fali, 16 years, and Kwakwi Fali, 14 years, were the siblings who lost their lives in the attack.Yusuf Yakubu, a 35 year old farmer, was also killed. The insurgents, one of the residents said, came into the village around 8:30pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and burning houses.“Everybody started running for their lives when our village came under attack Friday night,” he said.