Tenure Elongation: Why APC Govs moved against NWC — Ganduje – Vanguard News

    THE Technical Committee set up to advise the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on the issue of tenure elongation for party officials submitted its report Friday evening, expressing optimism that its recommendations if implemented, would strengthen the party.

    Though the report has not been made public, one of its recommendations, Saturday Vanguard learned, is its insistence on the conduct of a national convention and congresses as well as convening of the NEC meeting slated for Monday


    Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2HgpK6F
