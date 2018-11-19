These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, November 20 as public holiday to mark the 2018 Eid-El Maulud celebration.
In a statement by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau over the weekend, he called on Muslim faithful to align themselves with …
Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2PBLCR7
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau over the weekend, he called on Muslim faithful to align themselves with …
Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2PBLCR7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]