These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, November 20 as public holiday to mark the 2018 Eid-El Maulud celebration.

In a statement by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau over the weekend, he called on Muslim faithful to align themselves with …



