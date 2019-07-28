JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment The Bling Lagosians living up to expectations – Vanguard News

#1
Finally, we have seen the much talked about movie, Bling Lagosians, written by Anthony Kehinde Joseph and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters

The Bling Lagosians tells the story of The Holloways, an elite Lagos family led by old-money-born Akin Holloway who runs his company aground and soils the family …

movie.JPG

via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2K73Pkb

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top