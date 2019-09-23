In the weeks leading up to the war in Iraq, Katharine Gun exposed a US plot to spy on the UN in leaks published in the Observer.
She joins former Observer journalist Martin Bright to tell their story ahead of a forthcoming Hollywood adaptation. Plus the …
Read more via Film | The Guardian – https://ift.tt/34W89fH
Get more World News
She joins former Observer journalist Martin Bright to tell their story ahead of a forthcoming Hollywood adaptation. Plus the …
Read more via Film | The Guardian – https://ift.tt/34W89fH
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]