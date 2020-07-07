The first 90 days: How has Nigeria responded to the COVID-19 outbreak? #COVID19NaijaResponse - Nigeria Health Watch
By Chibuike Alagboso and Bashar Abubakar (Lead Writers) Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case, an Italian national on February 27, 2020. The virus, which originated from Wuhan in China at the end of 2019, has infected over six million people and led to the death of over 300,000 worldwide...
nigeriahealthwatch.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!