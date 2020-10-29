Kayode Israel
The footage from 2017 is unrelated to protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Footage of armed men singing in speedboats has been shared thousands of times in social media posts claiming it shows current footage of militants in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region. Some posts imply that the rebels are preparing to confront the government over its treatment of anti-police...
