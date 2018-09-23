Politics The Late 5: PDP kicks as INEC declares #OsunDecides inconclusive; INEC fixes re-run election for Thursday - YNaija

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected INEC’s declaration of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun as inconclusive, insisting that the process was conclusive and that its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who won a total of 254, 698 votes was in clear lead and should be immediately declared winner....



Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2xHmWel

