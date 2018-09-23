The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected INEC’s declaration of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun as inconclusive, insisting that the process was conclusive and that its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who won a total of 254, 698 votes was in clear lead and should be immediately declared winner....
