DJ Cuppy and her family all had an amazing time wining and dinning with the British royals.
The music star was joined by her singer sister Tolani, fashion blogger Temi Otedola and their parents Nana and Femi Otedola....
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/34n7LWf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The music star was joined by her singer sister Tolani, fashion blogger Temi Otedola and their parents Nana and Femi Otedola....
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/34n7LWf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 69.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]