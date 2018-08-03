Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that Nigerian rapper, actor and social commentator, Falz met with American rapper, Diddy in Los Angeles. However, not everybody is impressed with this meeting.
Comic musician, Speedy Darlington, has reacted to the news that Falz was hanging out...
via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2MueV6A
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Comic musician, Speedy Darlington, has reacted to the news that Falz was hanging out...
via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2MueV6A
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]