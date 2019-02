A suspected thief, who cannot swim, escaped death by a hair’s breadth after he snatched her phone on Third Mainland Bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon. Abeke Mabawonku, who shared a video of the incident on Facebook, the incident happened in the afternoon on Friday, 15 February 2016. …Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2TSY6SJ Get More Nigeria Metro News