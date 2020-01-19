Politics This is why Tinubu has remained silent about Amotekun – Opinion – Legit.ng

#1
Even with the affirmed doggedness of southwest governors to go agead with Operation Amotekun, the embattled joint security outfit, the most powerful and politically influencial person in the region, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has maintained silence.

Already, the declaration of the security outfit by Attorney General of the Federation …

tinubu.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37bHpsb

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top