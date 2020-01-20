Metro Three burnt to death, houses, vehicles destroyed by Abule Egba, Lagos pipeline fire » Latest News » Tribune Online – Tribune Online

No fewer than three persons including a boy were burnt to death on Sunday, in Lagos by the oil pipeline fire that engulfed the Abule Egba area of the state.

Several others who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. …

