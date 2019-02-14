Featured Thread #1
Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect launched an attack on the convoy of Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state, on Tuesday, killing three persons, including an aide of the governor identified as Usman Bagidos.
Security sources told TheCable that the incident happened while the governor and his campaign team were on their way to Gamboru Ngala.
