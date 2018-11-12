Metro Three schoolgirls die after eating poisoned food – Newtelegraph

#1
Three students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Ribah in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State have reportedly lost their lives after eating poisoned food.

Another student is said to be in a critical condition at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin-Kebbi. The victims …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RS15cJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top