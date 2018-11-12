Three students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Ribah in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State have reportedly lost their lives after eating poisoned food.
Another student is said to be in a critical condition at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin-Kebbi. The victims …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RS15cJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Another student is said to be in a critical condition at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin-Kebbi. The victims …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RS15cJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]