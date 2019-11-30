Entertainment Throwback To Basketmouth’s 2014 Rape Joke That Made EU To Remove Him As Ambassador – Nairaland

#1
So, earlier on today, Basketmouth shared this tweet which to him seemed harmless.Unfortunately, it pissed a whole lot of people off.

Basketmouth has since deleted the tweet and has apologized but reactions continue to pour in.Some people are strongly asking brands for whom Basketmouth is an ambassador to dump him....

basket mouth.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Y0OGHq

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top