Politics Till the day I die, President Buhari will continue to address me as ‘sir’ – Olusegun Obasanjo – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
As another election year draws closer, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has on Wednesday, December 26, claimed that his support for then APC candidate Muhammdau Buhari ensured the party’s victory at the 2015 presidential election.

Obasanjo insisted that Buhari would not have won the election without him. Going …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2EPuX6Z

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top