Politics Tinubu & Fashola Owe $1.43Billion Foreign Debt, Not Me – Governor Ambode – OluFamous.Com

#1
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has explained that the current foreign debt owed by the State Government was inherited from previous administrations before his tenure which began in 2015.

This is a clear attempt by Governor Ambode to distance himself and his administration from the $1.43 billion foreign debt …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Uiwndn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top