The President General, Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Thursday installed Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji and Mrs Abisola Azeez as “Babaloja”and ”Iyaloja”of the popular Computer Village.
Tinubu-Ojo installed the market leaders at an elaborate ceremony in Ikeja. Some traders had staged protests at the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2VL7E68
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Tinubu-Ojo installed the market leaders at an elaborate ceremony in Ikeja. Some traders had staged protests at the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2VL7E68
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]