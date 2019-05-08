The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has described remark by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that he would teach people of Lagos State how to end godfatherism as “abysmally insulting”. The youths said El-Rufai lacked the credibility to utter such seditious statement in Yoruba land. Addressing …
