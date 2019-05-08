Politics Tinubu: Our godfather produced Buhari, show what you’ve done – Yoruba youths blast El-Rufai – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has described remark by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that he would teach people of Lagos State how to end godfatherism as “abysmally insulting”. The youths said El-Rufai lacked the credibility to utter such seditious statement in Yoruba land. Addressing …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/300MaS9
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top