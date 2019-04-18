About the IELTS exam
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is one of the most popular English language proficiency test for those intending to travel abroad for higher education and for those looking to relocate and work in another country.
The importance of the IELTS exam
More than 11000 organizations globally trust IELTS when it comes to English language proficiency, so the IELTS test taken is recognized globally by educational institutions, employers, government bodies and professional bodies around the world.
IELTS continues today to set the new standards for English language testing. Government organizations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand use IELTS to process immigration applications for students and also for workers.
The structure of the IELTS exam
The IELTS test was developed by some of the world’s leading language assessment experts in the world and it would test the full range of your English skills needed for success in your new job or study placement abroad in an English speaking country.
You would be tested on the following elements:
There are two types of IELTS tests available. They are: IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training. The test you choose is based on what you want to do.
IELTS Academic test measures your level of English language proficiency for an academic and schooling purpose. It reflects aspects of academic language and evaluates if you are ready to begin training or studying at the institution.
The second is IELTS General Training which measures your English language proficiency in a practical and everyday context. The tasks and tests would test you on both workplace and social situations.
If you are taking the IELTS test for the purpose of a UK visa application to work, live or study in the UK. Then you would need to take the IELTS for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) Academic or General Training or the IELTS for Life Skills test.
Starting your training with a certified IELTS training center in Lagos
Edutrust Consult Limited is a certified English language proficiency training center in Lagos Nigeria. They help with IELTS registration and training, TOEFL registration and training, SAT registration and training, GRE registration and training, GMAT registration and training and PTE registration and training. They also help student with their admission processing and visa application process.
Reach out to them through the following phone lines: 08067097565, 08170149640 or send an email to [email protected].
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is one of the most popular English language proficiency test for those intending to travel abroad for higher education and for those looking to relocate and work in another country.
The importance of the IELTS exam
More than 11000 organizations globally trust IELTS when it comes to English language proficiency, so the IELTS test taken is recognized globally by educational institutions, employers, government bodies and professional bodies around the world.
IELTS continues today to set the new standards for English language testing. Government organizations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand use IELTS to process immigration applications for students and also for workers.
The structure of the IELTS exam
The IELTS test was developed by some of the world’s leading language assessment experts in the world and it would test the full range of your English skills needed for success in your new job or study placement abroad in an English speaking country.
You would be tested on the following elements:
- Listening
- Reading
- Speaking
- Writing
There are two types of IELTS tests available. They are: IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training. The test you choose is based on what you want to do.
IELTS Academic test measures your level of English language proficiency for an academic and schooling purpose. It reflects aspects of academic language and evaluates if you are ready to begin training or studying at the institution.
The second is IELTS General Training which measures your English language proficiency in a practical and everyday context. The tasks and tests would test you on both workplace and social situations.
If you are taking the IELTS test for the purpose of a UK visa application to work, live or study in the UK. Then you would need to take the IELTS for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) Academic or General Training or the IELTS for Life Skills test.
Starting your training with a certified IELTS training center in Lagos
Edutrust Consult Limited is a certified English language proficiency training center in Lagos Nigeria. They help with IELTS registration and training, TOEFL registration and training, SAT registration and training, GRE registration and training, GMAT registration and training and PTE registration and training. They also help student with their admission processing and visa application process.
Reach out to them through the following phone lines: 08067097565, 08170149640 or send an email to [email protected].