Access Bank Plc’s Board of Directors, has announced the resignation of Titi Osuntoki as the bank’s Executive Director, Business Banking Division.
Osuntoki’s resignation will take effect from Monday, March 18, 2019. Her decision to resign, according to Access Bank, was borne out of her commitment to pursue other interests. …
