Metro Today’s Noisemakers: Rauf Aregbesola, Beverly Naya and Abayomi Shogunle’s response to the 83k story – YNaija

#1
Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these …



Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2raY9w9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top