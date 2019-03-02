Socialite and online star, Toke Makinwa, has caused a stir with yet another controversy. In her latest vlog, the fashion enthusiast stated that men who call women gold diggers are often broke.
She advised that if a man did not have anything to contribute to a woman’s life, he should quit …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NCRNjV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
She advised that if a man did not have anything to contribute to a woman’s life, he should quit …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NCRNjV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]