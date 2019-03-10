Entertainment Toke Makinwa Says: “I Am Not A Lesbian” As She Touches Her Friend’s Chest – Nairaland

#1
Media personality and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa was captured squeezing the entire soft breast of her anonymous friend.

Toke says " I am not a lesbian” as she feels her friends breast, saying your boob’s are really really soft.....


via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XKsDV0

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top