Media personality and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa was captured squeezing the entire soft breast of her anonymous friend.
Toke says " I am not a lesbian” as she feels her friends breast, saying your boob’s are really really soft.....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XKsDV0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Toke says " I am not a lesbian” as she feels her friends breast, saying your boob’s are really really soft.....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XKsDV0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]