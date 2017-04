Media personality, Toke Makinwa, will be giving a lecture at the New York University (NYU) on Wednesday.Toke who is currently on her book tour in the US announced the lecture via Instagram. She wrote, ''TM the brand ⭐️#TMinNYU Super excited to announce that I will be a guest lecturer this Wednesday at NYU. The digital space is home to at-least 80 percent of my career and teaching a media class on "Building a Successful Brand in the Digital space " is my mission. TM will be at NYU. Super excited, God is good I cannot wait to meet you all. ''