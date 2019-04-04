In a tell-it-all video, Tonto alleged that her her ex-husband was involved in internet fraud and rituals.
The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.
reaD MORE
The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.
reaD MORE