Entertainment Tonto Dikeh makes outrageous claims about ex-husband [VIDEO] - pulse.ng

#1
In a tell-it-all video, Tonto alleged that her her ex-husband was involved in internet fraud and rituals.

The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.



reaD MORE
 
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top