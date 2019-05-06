The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s foremost champion of entrepreneurship, will host its 5th Annual Forum — the largest annual gathering of African entrepreneurs – on July 26 – 27, 2019.
The two-day event will take place at the iconic Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The Forum is the culmination of …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2JiReeO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The two-day event will take place at the iconic Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The Forum is the culmination of …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2JiReeO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]