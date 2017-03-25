Submit Post Advertise

Top 10 Reasons To Visit Dubai

    Dubai is a city that has built itself into a premier business and vacation destination for people all over the world. It is a city that is proud to put its success on display and create an atmosphere of fun and luxury for visitors. Here are 10 very good reasons why you should book your next vacation or business conference in Dubai.


    Burj Al Arab Hotel

    [​IMG]
    The Burj Al Arab Hotel looks like a sail that is filled with wind as it prepares for its journey. It is an iconic building in Dubai that is set off the coast on a man made island. At night, the hotel lights up and stands out against the Dubai skyline.

    Burj Khalifa

    [​IMG]

    The Burj Khalifa is a building that looks like it was plucked from a science fantasy movie and placed in downtown Dubai. It is the tallest building in the world and it is definitely worth exploring.

    Dubai Creek

    [​IMG]

    The Dubai Creek is surrounded by some of the oldest markets and buildings the city has to offer. The area has been expertly preserved and it shows off its local atmosphere all year round. You can take a tour on the Dubai Creek itself, or you can spend time exploring all of the shops and open-air markets that surround it.

    Jumeirah Beach Walk

    [​IMG]

    The Walk, as it is more commonly known, offers luxury accommodations side-by-side with the simple pleasures of life. There are luxury hotels, high-end condominiums and several miles of beach for you to enjoy on The Walk.

    Dubai Mall

    [​IMG]

    The Dubai Mall is much more than just a premium shopping center in one of the most luxurious cities in the world. It also has world-class attractions such as the Dubai Mall Aquarium to amaze guests from all over the world.

    The Palm Islands

    [​IMG]

    The Palms are a series of man-made islands that, when seen from the sky, look like a palm tree. They are considered to be one of the man-made wonders of the world and just another great reason to visit Dubai.

    The Old Gold Souk

    [​IMG]

    In Dubai, a market is called a souk. Which means that the Old Gold Souk is the oldest gold market in the city. It only makes sense that you would want to take home a golden treasure from one of the richest cities in the world.

    Mall of the Emirates

    [​IMG]

    Another excellent shopping attraction is the Mall of the Emirates. On top of its exclusive stores, the Mall of the Emirates also has snowy ski slopes inside that can be as high as 1,300 feet.

    Bastakia Quarter

    [​IMG]

    The history of Dubai is alive and well in the Bastakia Quarter. This is the oldest part of the city and it is a maze of old stone buildings that include some very nice shops and cafes.

    Dubailand

    [​IMG]

    Until you have seen and experienced Dubai's version of an amusement park, you will never believe it. Dubailand has entertainment for the whole family with influences from Hollywood and Bollywood as well.
     
    Comments

