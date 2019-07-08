advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business Total Nigeria laments proliferation of taxes, declares N5.7bn dividend – Vanguard News

#1
Total Nigeria Plc has berated the multiple taxes imposed on corporate entities by both the federal and local governments in the country, even as it declares N5.7 billion dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

Addressing shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting, AGM, …

total.jpg

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30pIitz

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top