Total Nigeria Plc has berated the multiple taxes imposed on corporate entities by both the federal and local governments in the country, even as it declares N5.7 billion dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.
Addressing shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting, AGM, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30pIitz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Addressing shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting, AGM, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30pIitz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]