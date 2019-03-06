Sports Tottenham’s Pochettino fined £10,000, given two-match touchline ban – Plus TV Africa

#1
Having accepted a charge of improper conduct against him by the FA, Tottenham Hotspur’s coach, Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a £10,000 fine and a two-match touchline ban for his post-match row with referee Mike Dean after Spurs defeat at Burnley.

Pochettino confronted Mike Dean over certain …



read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2IRLDgS

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top